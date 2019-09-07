Bee’ah opens registrations for 10th edition of environmental competitions

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Sep, 2019) Bee’ah, the middle East’s sustainability pioneer, has announced the opening of registrations for the new cycle of interschool competitions, held under its environmental education initiative, the Bee’ah school of Environment, BSOE.

The competitions will challenge students of all ages to address environmental concerns and raise awareness in line with the BSOE’s aim of creating a greener generation in the UAE.

Now in their tenth and seventh editions respectively, the Environmental Excellence School Award, EESA, and the Inter-School Recycling Competition, ISRC, are signature competitions of the BSOE, a unique environmental education programme developed by Bee’ah in 2010, to inspire positive environmental behaviour from a young age.

This year’s theme is "Preservation of Marine Life & Water Resources". Submissions can be made under the categories of Best Environmental Science Experiment, Grades 3 to 5; Best Environmental Film, Grades 6 to 9, and Best Environmental Invention, Grades 10 to 12, as well as the newly introduced Best Environmental Storybook and Song category, KG-Grade 2.

Nominations can also be made for the Outstanding Individual Achievement Award, under the Teacher and Student categories.

Meanwhile, the Sharjah-based ISRC will once again encourage students to be active advocates of recycling by recognising schools that commit to collecting the highest tonnage of recyclables during an academic year.

Last year, over 327.78 tonnes were successfully collected from around 97 schools in the emirate.

Commenting on the inspiration behind the BSOE and its innovative competitions, Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO of Bee’ah, said, "Our purpose at Bee’ah is to help create a green, sustainable future, and to do that we have to start with the nation’s children, who are the stakeholders of our future."

There will also be The Great Battery Challenge, TGBC, which was launched in 2018, through a partnership between Bee’ah, and the leading global battery manufacturer, Duracell. The first-of-its-kind competition, which aims to champion battery recycling, sustainable practices and energy-saving collected more than 100,000 batteries (almost two tonnes) in its first edition from more than 100 participating schools in Sharjah and Dubai.

Speaking of the decision to partner again on the initiative, Amer Afifi, General Manager for Duracell Middle East and India, said, "As an environmentally-minded corporate citizen, we appreciate that responsible waste disposal is a global imperative and we are committed to demonstrating the positive impact that battery recycling can have on the environment compared to landfilling."