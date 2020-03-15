Bee’ah selected as waste management partner for Dubai International and Dubai World Central

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2020) Bee’ah, a UAE-based sustainability and environmental services pioneer, has been appointed the waste management partner for both of Dubai Airports’ airports, Dubai International, DXB, and Dubai World Central, DWC.

In addition to managing both airside and landside waste management operations, including non-hazardous waste, hazardous waste, used cooking and used engine oil waste and all recyclables, Bee’ah will work in conjunction with Dubai Airports’ facilities care team to handle and dispose of all waste from excess baggage and confiscated materials.

Bee’ah Group CEO Khaled Al Huraimel, commented, "Bee’ah has repeatedly proven to be among the middle East’s leading environmental services provider, through the focus on creating a sustainable quality of life in the region. We are immensely proud to be the new waste management partner of one of the world’s busiest transportation hubs, Dubai Airports, and to support them with their sustainability mandate of reducing waste to landfills and implementing advanced recycling and material recovery solutions to promote a circular economy."

Over 88 million passengers pass through Dubai’s two international airports annually, generating an estimated 5,500 tonnes of single-use plastic waste at the airports annually. To counter this, Dubai Airports has banned all single-use plastics including plastic cutlery, drinking straws and food packaging across its terminals from January 1 2020, in cooperation with its concessionaires and service partners.

Welcoming the collaboration with Bee’ah as perfectly timed close on the heels of the ban on single-use plastics coming into force at DXB and DWC, Jose Oller, Executive Vice President of Service & Operations at Dubai Airports said, "Most of the single-use plastics at our airports, including cutlery, drinking straws, and take-away food packaging have been replaced with sustainable alternatives as an immediate result of our initiative. While we work to reduce and ultimately achieve total elimination of single-use plastics across our airports, we need innovative waste management and recycling solutions to achieve our sustainability goals."

Driving the UAE’s green agenda, Bee’ah has achieved a 76 percent waste diversion rate for the Emirate of Sharjah – the highest in the Middle East – and this is projected to reach 100 percent in 2021 upon completion of the Middle East’s first waste-to-energy plant in Sharjah. Bee’ah’s Waste Management division caters to millions of residents through municipal services, and multiple commercial establishments which include the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa, Dubai World Trade Centre and TECOM Group’s 11 business parks.