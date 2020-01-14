Bee’ah, Tabreed to develop district cooling projects in Sharjah

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2020) Bee’ah and the National Central Cooling Company, Tabreed, have signed a partnership agreement to jointly explore the development of large-scale district cooling projects in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The partnership was signed today by Khaled Al Huraimel, Bee'ah Group CEO, and Bader Saeed Al Lamki, Tabreed CEO. Under the agreement, Bee’ah and Tabreed will develop potential district cooling projects, that are more environmentally friendly and cost-efficient compared to traditional space cooling methods.

Commenting on the agreement, Al Huraimel said, "Bee’ah has made significant investments in sustainability and infrastructure in Sharjah to date. Our partnership with Tabreed is a further illustration of our continued commitment to seek new solutions that are more sustainable and cost-competitive. The UAE faces extreme weather conditions, especially during the summer, but through new district cooling projects, we hope to tackle this issue through more energy-efficient measures."

Al Lamki said, "We are pleased to be partnering with Bee’ah to explore opportunities to bring reliable, sustainable and cost-efficient district cooling solutions to the emirate of Sharjah.

Our strong core business, innovative technology, experienced team and structuring capabilities have made Tabreed the partner of choice, and we look forward to contributing to the continued growth and long-term sustainability of the emirate."

District cooling relies on a centralised cooling plant that provides cooling to buildings within its grid. The plant supplies chilled water via insulated underground piping networks to a cluster of buildings in a service area or district. Energy Transfer Stations then utilise the chilled water to force cold air inside the buildings to produce an air-conditioned environment with warm water then returning to the plant to be re-chilled and redistributed.

In some cases, plants use the nearby seawater instead of potable water, leading to further environmental benefits and water savings.

District cooling is highly efficient and cost-effective, providing cost savings from building operations and maintenance to reducing energy consumption, while still efficiently delivering on cooling requirements. The collaboration is designed to increase the use of this energy-efficient district cooling solution among some of the largest projects in Sharjah.