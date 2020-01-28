Bee’ah wins largest waste management contract in Middle East

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2020) Bee’ah, the award-winning UAE-based sustainability and environmental services pioneer, has been appointed as the waste management partner for Egypt’s new Administrative Capital, which is being developed by the Administrative Capital for Urban Development and is one of the largest urban development projects in the world.

Bee’ah, the six-time winner of the Waste Management Company of the Year in the middle East, is the latest in a long line of UAE success stories to expand internationally and take its advanced practices beyond borders.

After an impressive submission in a hotly contested bid by all major players in the waste management industry, Bee’ah will now provide its innovative solutions to the 71,400-hectare new capital that will house an anticipated population of 6.5 million and 21 residential areas.

To achieve an 80 percent waste diversion rate in the city, Bee’ah devised an integrated approach to environmental management for the new capital by bringing the best of sustainable practices in waste management and technologies to enable a circular economy for Egypt and reduce the dependency on landfills.

As a natural extension of Cairo, located 45 kilometres east of the capital, the new city will house government departments, ministries and foreign embassies, and is expected to strengthen and diversify the country’s economic potential.

Salim bin Mohamed Al Owais, Chairman of the board of Directors at Bee’ah, said, "We are delighted to be awarded the largest waste management contract in the Middle East, and are keen to take our ambitions global.

As sustainability imperatives become top on the agenda for governments, businesses and communities, Bee’ah will continue to drive our vision of becoming a pioneer of sustainable quality of life in the Middle East and beyond."

On Bee’ah’s rapid ascent towards becoming the Middle East’s leader in the environmental services sector, Khalid Al Huraimel, Group CEO of Bee’ah, said, "Bee’ah aims to make a sustainable quality of life a reality in the Middle East and beyond, through a twin-pillared strategy of digitalisation and sustainability across our operations. We have proven ourselves in the UAE, achieving milestones such as building the country’s first waste-to-energy plant, exploring new ventures that champion sustainable mobility solutions and digital transformation to positively impact the lives of millions."

On winning the contract for Egypt’s new capital, Al Huraimel said, "This new project marks the next phase of Bee’ah’s expansion as a global player across the field, from waste management and renewable energy to sustainable transportation and green buildings. Together with the Administrative Capital for Urban Development, we are certain that we will help make the new capital a smart and green city of the future."

The development of Egypt’s new Administrative Capital is part of a broader objective to double the country’s urban space from 7 to 14 percent through road projects and 14 new cities by 2052.