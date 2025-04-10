BEEAH’s award highlights promising innovations in sustainability

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2025) BEEAH, the region’s sustainability and innovation pioneer, hosted the Future Pioneers Award (FPA) 2024-2025 ceremony in Sharjah, recognising 15 innovative concepts and initiatives in the areas of reducing energy and water consumption, enhancing access to clean energy production, optimising land usage for sustainable agriculture, promoting eco-conscious practices across communities, and more.

Held under the patronage of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of the American University of Sharjah, the award recognises innovative ideas and projects from individuals and groups representing schools, universities, government institutions, and corporations internationally for contributing to a sustainable future. It builds on BEEAH’s decade-long legacy of engaging and attracting thousands of entries focused on innovation and sustainability in the UAE, while expanding its scope as a global platform that showcases inspiring solutions for an environmentally progressive future.

Underscoring the award’s purpose, Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi said, “Sustainability is a global challenge, and to address it, innovations are being developed all around the world. The Future Pioneers Award is seeing more countries participating with each edition, underscoring the importance of uniting innovations and spotlighting them for collective progress. Congratulations to the 2024-2025 winners, who have shared innovations that have the potential to make positive global impact.”

Congratulating the winners, Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO and Vice Chairman at BEEAH, stated, “Every year, BEEAH’s Future Pioneers Award aims to spotlight innovative solutions that can help solve some of the world’s most pressing environmental challenges. We are pleased to see an increased engagement both locally and globally this edition, which indicates growing awareness and commitment towards innovating for a sustainable future. We are pleased that the Future Pioneers Award is contributing to a culture of ingenuity in the UAE and beyond, from encouraging knowledge exchange among corporations, fostering knowledge building and critical thinking among students, to supporting institutions to push the boundaries of innovation for a better tomorrow.

”

The awards ceremony commenced with opening remarks from Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO and Vice Chairman at BEEAH, and Hind Al Huwaidi, Chief Executive Development Officer at BEEAH. During the event, Emirati inventor Fatima Al Kaabi delivered an inspirational talk, highlighting the role of innovation in crossing new frontiers for positive impact on society and the environment. The ceremony ended with the award distribution in the presence of Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, recognising 15 winning sustainable innovations and initiatives across five categories.

Highlighting the significance of the innovations, Hind Al Huwaidi said, “I am inspired by the incredible solutions proposed by the participants during this edition of the FPA. The entries address universal environmental and societal challenges, underscoring creativity and commitment from the participants. Our expert panel reviewed hundreds of applications, each with its own uniquely valuable propositions. I would like to thank all participants for their efforts, as well as the judges, who skillfully took on the challenging task of shortlisting, evaluating, and selecting the winners. Congratulations to the winners, whose innovations we look forward to seeing in action among communities close to home and around the globe, driving positive environmental outcomes.”

The panel of judges, comprising esteemed professionals from the academic, digital governance, and strategy and innovation sectors, followed a rigorous process to select the winners. It screened 165 applications, before shortlisting ten in each category after an initial scoring exercise.

Open to individuals, groups, and organisations from across the globe, the 2024–2025 edition of the FPA attracted participants from ten countries, including the UAE, United States, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and India. The top three winners for each category are provided financial rewards to begin the process of scaling their emerging innovations for a sustainable future.