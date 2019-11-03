Bee’ah’s new electric mobile waste collection units deployed in Sharjah’s residential areas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2019) In line with their commitment to adopting the best industry practices and technological innovations, Bee’ah, the sustainability pioneer of the middle East, and Tandeef, Bee’ah’s waste collection and management division, have added Ducati electric mobile waste collection units to their existing fleet, while continuously promoting Bee’ah’s sustainability agenda.

Developed by Ducati Energia, part of the Italian company, Ducati Group, the one-seater vehicle is capable of handling almost 200 kilograms of weight, including the driver, and can reach a speed of 50 kilometres per hour. Charging stations for the electric vehicles, EV, will be installed throughout residential areas in Sharjah.

The "shed style" charging stations are fully integrated in a network that connects the energy provider with the electric vehicles, and complies with the highest European standards. They are also equipped with radio-frequency identification technology, in addition to a remote connection linked to the central office, to monitor the fleet and its operation.

The innovative EV, which is the first of its kind in the UAE, is the most recent addition to Bee’ah’s existing line of EVs.

The deployment of the electric mobile waste collection units coincides with Bee'ah's strategy to ensure that its entire fleet is environmentally friendly and to improve the company’s waste management services to ensure a sustainable environment in Sharjah and the UAE.

Commenting on the new Ducati vehicles, Khaled Al Huraimel, Bee’ah Group CEO, said, "Bee’ah aims for its entire fleet to run on clean energy over the next few years. This new fleet furthers the company’s sustainability agenda by adopting an eco-friendly solution and cementing its commitment to reduce carbon emissions in order to support Bee’ah’s goal of improving air quality in the UAE. This move is a testament to Bee’ah’s efforts in enhancing the quality of life and pioneering sustainable living in the UAE and the region."

Overall, Tandeef’s eco-fleet will continue to provide a significant contribution to reducing the company’s carbon footprint. In 2018, Bee’ah became the first organisation to order Tesla’s electric semi-trucks in the Middle East.

Also in 2018, Bee’ah partnered with Crescent Enterprises to launch ION, the region’s first commercial sustainable transport company.