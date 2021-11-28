UrduPoint.com

Behind Expo 2020 Dubai’s Logo: Saruq Al Hadid Documentary Links UAE’s Rich Past With Innovative Future

Muhammad Irfan 10 seconds ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 10:45 PM

Behind Expo 2020 Dubai’s logo: Saruq Al Hadid documentary links UAE’s rich past with innovative future

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Nov, 2021) A documentary on the ancient international trade centre where the ring that inspired the Expo 2020 logo was found was unveiled at a private screening on Sunday. It will be available for general viewing from Monday, 29 November on Expo 2020’s Virtual Expo, Abu Dhabi tv and Dubai TV, and soon on Discovery Channel.

The 30-minute ‘Saruq Al Hadid: Dubai’s Iron Age’ documents the story of how His Highness Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai discovered the area – now one of Dubai’s most historical findings – when he spotted thousands of black, man-made rocks on the dunes from a helicopter.

When archeologists began excavating the site, they found an intricately-designed ring. That ring inspired the design of Expo 2020 Dubai’s official logo, representing the link from the past that is helping to shape the future.

Manal AlBayat, Chief Engagement Officer, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: "The story of Saruq Al Hadid links Dubai’s rich past with its exciting, innovative future, showing how people, throughout the ages, can create something truly magical when they work together. This is the message of Expo 2020 and one that, with the help of this fascinating documentary, people from all around the world, from different cultures, will be able to enjoy and learn from, long after Expo 2020 closes its doors.

"The documentary also showcases the incredible work that Dubai and the UAE is doing in the field of preserving our ancient sites, and how preserving the UAE’s rich and vibrant history allows us to learn from our past and help build a better, brighter future for everyone."

The documentary is a collaboration between Expo 2020 Dubai, Image Nation and Atlantic Productions.

Lina Zilinskaite, Director of Saruq Al Hadid, said: "When we think about ancient great civilisations, our minds immediately go to Egypt, Mesopotamia, Greece. What I found incredibly rewarding working on this project was showing that the ancient world was much richer and much more diverse than people think and that there were other cultural centres, other major civilisations at the time that were hubs of cultural activity, of trade and of exchange."

In addition to exploring the connection between the historic area and Expo 2020 Dubai, the documentary focuses on Dubai’s Iron Age period and the Saruq Al Hadid excavation site, as well as the unique artefacts currently on display at the Saruq Al Hadid Museum.

