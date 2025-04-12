Open Menu

Beijing Airport Cancels Over 400 Flights Due To Strong Winds

Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2025 | 11:15 PM

Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to strong winds

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2025) The Beijing Capital International Airport cancelled 419 flights (including those cancelled in advance) due to strong winds by 11:00 on Saturday.

According to a report by China Daily, meteorological data indicates that the airport will experience northwest winds ranging from Force 7 to 8 on the Beaufort scale, with gusts reaching between 9 and 11 after noon today.

Previously, the airport expected 1,202 take-offs and landings, transporting 129,000 passengers.

Related Topics

China Beijing Beaufort From Airport

Recent Stories

Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan

Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan

6 minutes ago
 UAE President receives US Congress delegation

UAE President receives US Congress delegation

2 hours ago
 Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegatio ..

Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University

2 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Mohammed Ali ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Mohammed Ali Alblooshi wedding reception

2 hours ago
 Permanent displacement of civilians in occupied te ..

Permanent displacement of civilians in occupied territories grave breach of Gene ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Health signs MoU to establish UAE-India Frie ..

Dubai Health signs MoU to establish UAE-India Friendship Hospital in Dubai

2 hours ago
Abu Dhabi to host Behavioural Exchange 2025 confer ..

Abu Dhabi to host Behavioural Exchange 2025 conference

3 hours ago
 Egypt announces 3 new oil, gas discoveries

Egypt announces 3 new oil, gas discoveries

3 hours ago
 Dubai WoodShow to open Monday with 781 exhibitors ..

Dubai WoodShow to open Monday with 781 exhibitors from over 50 countries

3 hours ago
 UAE hosts 23rd edition of Asia and Middle East Bri ..

UAE hosts 23rd edition of Asia and Middle East Bridge Qualifiers with participat ..

3 hours ago
 Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities to hos ..

Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities to host Citizenship, Identity, and S ..

3 hours ago
 Gold prices increase by Rs1800 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold prices increase by Rs1800 per tola in Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East