Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to strong winds

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2025) The Beijing Capital International Airport cancelled 419 flights (including those cancelled in advance) due to strong winds by 11:00 on Saturday.

According to a report by China Daily, meteorological data indicates that the airport will experience northwest winds ranging from Force 7 to 8 on the Beaufort scale, with gusts reaching between 9 and 11 after noon today.

Previously, the airport expected 1,202 take-offs and landings, transporting 129,000 passengers.

