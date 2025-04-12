Beijing Airport Cancels Over 400 Flights Due To Strong Winds
Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2025 | 11:15 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2025) The Beijing Capital International Airport cancelled 419 flights (including those cancelled in advance) due to strong winds by 11:00 on Saturday.
According to a report by China Daily, meteorological data indicates that the airport will experience northwest winds ranging from Force 7 to 8 on the Beaufort scale, with gusts reaching between 9 and 11 after noon today.
Previously, the airport expected 1,202 take-offs and landings, transporting 129,000 passengers.
