Beijing Gears Up For 2025 World Robot Conference With Robotics Innovation
Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2025 | 10:15 AM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2025) More than 100 cutting-edge robotics products will make their debuts at the upcoming 2025 World Robot Conference in Beijing, nearly twice as many as last year, highlighting the conference's growing role as a global stage for innovation, Xinhua reported.
Set to take place from August 8 to 12 in Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area, also known as Beijing E-Town, the 2025 edition of the conference will be held under the theme "Making Robots Smarter, Making Embodied Agents More Intelligent." The event will showcase over 1,500 exhibits from more than 200 leading robotics companies from around the world.
A key feature will be the debut of cutting-edge products, ranging from agile quadruped robots, rescue robots, and inspection robots to novel catheter-shaping robots and robotic lawn mowers, offering attendees a glimpse into the future of intelligent machines.
Humanoid robots remain a major attraction of the conference, with 50 manufacturers of full-body humanoid robots showcasing their latest innovations.
In 2024, China accounted for two-thirds of global robot patent applications and produced 556,000 industrial robots, remaining the world's top manufacturer. Over the past decade, the number of international supporting institutions at the conference has grown from 12 to 28, while overseas participants have increased from just over 10 to more than 80, according to Xu Xiaolan, president of the Chinese Institute of Electronics.
Co-hosted by the Chinese Institute of Electronics and the World Robot Cooperation Organization, this year's conference is estimated to attract a record number of international institutions. A robot consumer festival will also run alongside the conference, aimed at boosting both industrial upgrades and consumer demand.
