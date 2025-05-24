Beijing Slashes Coal Consumption To Below 1%
Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2025 | 10:00 AM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2025) Beijing, capital of China, has reduced the share of coal in its total energy consumption to less than 1 percent, signalling a landmark green energy transformation, the Beijing Municipal Development and Reform Commission said on Friday.
The city's coal consumption had plummeted from 21.8 million tonnes in 2012 to under 600,000 tonnes in 2024, cutting coal's role in the energy mix to under 1 percent, said Yang Xiuling, Commission's Director.
This shift is attributed to aggressive renewable energy adoption and coal replacement policies, Yang noted.
In 2024, green electricity comprised 29.3 percent of Beijing's total power consumption, supplying 40.7 billion kWh out of the 138.9 billion kWh used citywide.
Natural gas accounted for one-third of Beijing's total energy consumption last year, with supply reaching 19.5 billion cubic metres, contributing to dramatic air quality improvements.
Notably, annual PM2.5 levels had dropped by 65.9 percent from 89.5 micrograms per cubic metre in 2013 to 30.5 micrograms per cubic metre in 2024.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2025
Napoli crowned Italian League champions for fourth time in their history
EU, US trade talks require respect not threats, says EU trade chief
Arab Media Summit 2025 set to convene leaders, innovators, influencers to chart ..
Dubai Films and Games Commission announces inaugural Film and Gaming Forum
UAE’s $3.7 billion tech economy takes spotlight in Berlin at inaugural GITEX E ..
Higher Committee for Human Fraternity delegation visits Marymount School in Pari ..
Khuzdar incident is an inhumane act of Terrorism; Tariq Ghouri
Army's decisive response crippled the enemy: Aleem Khan
National Media Office oganises key roundtable for upcoming 'Bridge Summit'
India’s aggressive posture fueling regional tensions: Rizwan Saeed Sheikh
More Stories From Middle East
-
Beijing slashes coal consumption to below 1%2 minutes ago
-
South Africa rescues all 260 miners stuck underground alive17 minutes ago
-
Napoli crowned Italian League champions for fourth time in their history8 hours ago
-
EU, US trade talks require respect not threats, says EU trade chief8 hours ago
-
Arab Media Summit 2025 set to convene leaders, innovators, influencers to chart new future for regio ..9 hours ago
-
Dubai Films and Games Commission announces inaugural Film and Gaming Forum9 hours ago
-
UAE’s $3.7 billion tech economy takes spotlight in Berlin at inaugural GITEX EUROPE10 hours ago
-
Higher Committee for Human Fraternity delegation visits Marymount School in Paris10 hours ago
-
National Media Office oganises key roundtable for upcoming 'Bridge Summit'11 hours ago
-
UN Chief decries 'teaspoon' of aid for Gaza; announces new distribution plan11 hours ago
-
FIFA unveils 'Vito' the Vizcacha as Chile 2025 U-20 World Cup Mascot12 hours ago
-
UNRWA: Aid going into Gaza now needle in haystack12 hours ago