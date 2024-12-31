Beijing Unveils Plans To Boost Driverless Vehicle Use In Capital
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 31, 2024 | 11:00 AM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Dec, 2024) China's capital Beijing passed new regulations on Tuesday to encourage autonomous driving technology in the city, with authorities planning to eventually allow driverless public buses and taxis, Reuters reported, citing Beijing Daily newspaper.
Autonomous vehicles that pass road testing and safety assessments will be allowed to apply for road trials.
The new regulations will take effect from 1st April.
The city supports the use of autonomous vehicles for private cars, urban buses, trams and taxis, the newspaper said, adding that it wants to encourage the construction of intelligent road infrastructure to support such transport.
In a separate notice published on Monday, the central Chinese city of Wuhan also said it had approved regulations to promote the development of intelligent connected vehicles.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2024
Argentina charges five over death of singer Liam Payne
Union hire old-boy Baumgart as head coach
Sufi Mehfil to be held at Miani forest rest house on Dec 31
Ahmed bin Hamdan visits Italian ship 'Amerigo Vespucci' at Port Zayed Cruise Ter ..
Registration concludes for 3rd Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence ..
Five years on, WHO urges China to share Covid origins data
More than 70 killed in Ethiopia road accident
Dialogue essential for democratic strengthening: Khawaja Asif
US and foreign leaders praise Jimmy Carter's legacy
Bird collisions are cause of many global air accidents: expert
More Stories From Middle East
-
Beijing unveils plans to boost driverless vehicle use in capital2 minutes ago
-
Korea's consumer prices rise 2.3% in 202447 minutes ago
-
Ahmed bin Hamdan visits Italian ship 'Amerigo Vespucci' at Port Zayed Cruise Terminal11 hours ago
-
Registration concludes for 3rd Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award11 hours ago
-
Kuwait submits bid to host 2031 AFC Asian Cup12 hours ago
-
UAE, Brazilian Presidents discuss bilateral relations in phone call12 hours ago
-
UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of 300 captives between Russia, Ukraine12 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre pioneers testicular cryopreservation for four boys before bone marrow tr ..12 hours ago
-
UAE, Turkish Presidents discuss bilateral relations, regional developments in phone call12 hours ago
-
Creative community finds grand canvas to showcase talents at Hatta Winter Festival13 hours ago
-
National Agenda for Integrated Waste Management supports circular economy in UAE13 hours ago
-
Dubai Arabian Horse Stud Auction generates AED 5.5 million in sales13 hours ago