Beijing Unveils Plans To Boost Driverless Vehicle Use In Capital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 31, 2024 | 11:00 AM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Dec, 2024) China's capital Beijing passed new regulations on Tuesday to encourage autonomous driving technology in the city, with authorities planning to eventually allow driverless public buses and taxis, Reuters reported, citing Beijing Daily newspaper.

Autonomous vehicles that pass road testing and safety assessments will be allowed to apply for road trials.

The new regulations will take effect from 1st April.

The city supports the use of autonomous vehicles for private cars, urban buses, trams and taxis, the newspaper said, adding that it wants to encourage the construction of intelligent road infrastructure to support such transport.

In a separate notice published on Monday, the central Chinese city of Wuhan also said it had approved regulations to promote the development of intelligent connected vehicles.

