Beirut Airport Receives 23rd Relief Plane Carrying 35 Tonnes Of Medical Supplies As Part Of ‘UAE Stands With Lebanon’
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2025 | 02:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2025) Beirut International Airport has received the 23rd UAE relief plane as part of the "UAE stands with Lebanon" campaign, carrying 35 tonnes of medical supplies, including advanced devices and equipment and medical essentials needed in hospitals and health centres throughout the country.
This additional medical aid came in compliance with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and under the supervision of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Families Affairs and Chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council and the board of Trustees of the Erth Zayed Philanthropies.
Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Vice Chairman of the Emirates International Aid Agency, stressed the UAE's continued commitment to mitigate the repercussions of the crisis that the people of Lebanon had been going through over the past few months, especially in areas of healthcare, societal welfare and the economy.
"The need for medical essentials, devices and equipment that match the enormity of the crisis was greater than ever before," he noted.
Al Shamsi continued, "The 23rd relief plane arrived at Beirut International Airport as part of an extended series of UAE aid supplies by air and sea to the Lebanese people. The country will continue to offer unlimited support not only to Lebanon, but to all nations and peoples suffering from the consequences of conflicts and disasters. We are providing aid to the people who are in dire need of it in consultation with concerned local and international authorities and relief agencies in Lebanon."
"The UAE stands with Lebanon" campaign was launched in early October last year and consisted of two parts: official government aid and support from the general public.
Since the campaign's launch, the UAE has continued to deliver large quantities of food parcels, medical supplies and shelter equipment, although the campaign had concluded by the first week of January.
