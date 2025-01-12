Beirut Port receives UAE ship carrying 3000 tonnes of relief supplies sent as part of ‘UAE stands with Lebanon’ campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2025) ABU DHABI, 12th January, 2025 (WAM) – The second UAE aid ship arrived at Beirut Port loaded with 3,000 tonnes of relief supplies as part of the “UAE stands with Lebanon" campaign.

The campaign was launched in early October last year as per the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with follow-up from His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and under the supervision of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Martyrs' Families Affairs, and Chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council.

The ship was received by Dr. Nasser Yassin, Head of the Government Emergencies and Minister of Environment in the Republic of Lebanon, who was accompanied by Brigadier General Bassem Nabulsi, Chairman of the Supreme Relief Authority.

The relief supplies comprised various types of food items, essentials for women and children, winter requirements and shelter equipment.

Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Vice Chairman of the UAE Aid Agency, stressed the moral commitment of the UAE towards the urgent provide support to the Lebanese people affected by the conflict. “This commitment emanates from the humanitarian legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in extending a helping hand to nations in distress,” he added.

He pointed to the UAE’s urgent response to the situation in Lebanon which aimed to ensure early recovery and stabilisation and was done in coordination with Lebanese government agencies and relevant international organisations.