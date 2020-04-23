UrduPoint.com
Beit Al Khair Society Pledges AED28.5 Million To '10 Million Meals' Campaign

Thu 23rd April 2020

Beit Al Khair Society pledges AED28.5 million to '10 million meals' campaign

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Apr, 2020) Beit Al Khair Society has announced the donation of AED28.5 million to support the ’10 million meals’ campaign that aims to distribute food to communities affected by the global pandemic in the UAE.

The Dubai charity’s donation will help provide 1.5 million meals worth AED15 million and over 19,200 food parcels worth AED13.5 million to low-income individuals and families across the country throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The ’10 million meals’ campaign, the UAE’s biggest community campaign, enables individuals and institutions to make financial and in-kind donations towards providing food support in the form of 10 million meals or food parcels during Ramadan to financially distressed people who have lost their income or had pay cuts amid the virus outbreak.

In a statement, Beit Al Khair Society said the ’10 million meals’ campaign emphasises that safeguarding lives and preserving the human dignity through securing basic life necessities have always been the top priority for UAE leadership.

"Such values are manifested in the UAE’s noble humanitarian initiatives that continue to benefit people across the world. Now is the right time to contribute towards the ’10 million meals’ that ensures no one sleeps hungry in the UAE especially during the Holy Month of Ramadan," the statement read.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, announced earlier this week the launch of the '10 million meals’ campaign to support families and individuals affected by the pandemic that left many facing unemployment and income reductions.

The campaign is led by his wife Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the board of Trustees of UAE Food Bank.

