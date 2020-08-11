Beit Al Khair Society spends over AED119.3 million in H1 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2020) The Beit Al Khair Society announced that its overall spending in the first half of 2020 amounted to AED119.3 million which benefitted 24,618 vulnerable families and a total of three million people.

Abdeen Taher Al Awadhi, Director General of the Society, stated that the second quarter of 2020 witnessed progress in the types and value of aid provided by the society to address the effects of the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic, noting that AED100.4 million was spent from March to June to support the government’s efforts to counter the crisis.

He said that the Society also distributed three million meals, as part of the initiative of H.H. Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the board of Trustees of the UAE Food Bank, who is the wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to distribute 10 million meals.

He explained that the Society has reached a milestone in terms of the number of meals provided to support workers in 80 workers' complexes in Dubai, Ajman, Fujairah, Umm Al Qaiwain and Sharjah worth AED20.6 million in addition to meals provided before and after the Holy Month of Ramadan worth over AED3 million.

The Society’s total spending on food aid amounted to over AED23.6 million, he further added.

Al Awadhi stressed that the Society spent AED31.2 million in the first half of 2020 on the "Aman Programme," which provides monthly cash aid and food aid to vulnerable families, including orphans and families of people of determination.

The Society provided urgent aid to needy families worth AED32.6 million and spent AED4.8 million to support resident patients, including AED1 million collected by the Zayed Al Khair Programme to rescue 20 patients, and AED252,731 to pay the debts of underprivileged people, he further said.

He also noted that the Society spent AED22.7 million and provided over AED1.3 million in additional support for families in the form of house supplies and home maintenance projects, and distributed Ramadan Mir worth AED13.5 million and AED1.4 million as Zakat al Fitr.

The Society is continuing its educational programme, has spent over AED1.1 million in the first half of 2020, and is currently preparing for the return of the school year, Al Awadhi said in conclusion.