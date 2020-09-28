‪Beit Al Khair spends AED6 million to treat patients

‪DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2020) The ‪Beit Al Khair Society spent over AED6 million on the treatment of patients at the end of September 2020, as part of the "Elaj Project."

The project is one of the society’s key community initiatives that aim to help low income people without medical insurance, benefitting 446 individuals.

‪Abdeen Taher Al Awadhi, Director-General of the Society, stated that the society launched the project in cooperation with the Dubai Health Authority, noting that its scope is increasing, especially this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and with the launch of various media platforms that support the project, most notably, the Zayed Giving Programme that was launched by the society on Radio One UAE.

‪The programme showcases the stories of critical patients needing surgery or expensive treatment and calls on philanthropists to donate, Al Awadhi said, noting that it has collected AED1.225 million by the end of September, benefitting 36 patients.