Belarus Announces 10,130 COVID-19 Recoveries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 05:30 PM

MINSK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th May, 2020) Belarus announced on Monday that 10,130 patients previously diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered and have been released from hospitals.

The press service of the Belarusian Healthcare Ministry told Belarus news agency, BelTA, that nationwide tally of COVID-19 cases has reached 30,572 people, noting that 364,319 coronavirus tests have been performed so far.

BelTA added that a total of 171 coronavirus patients suffering from a number of chronic diseases have died

