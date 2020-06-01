UrduPoint.com
Belarus Announces 18,776 COVID-19 Recoveries

Mon 01st June 2020

Belarus announces 18,776 COVID-19 recoveries

MINSK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jun, 2020) Belarus announced on Monday 18,776 recoveries from the coronavirus, COVID-19, after receiving the necessary treatment.

The press service of the Belarusian Healthcare Ministry told Belarus news agency, BelTA, that nationwide tally of COVID-19 cases has reached 43,403 people, noting that 553,377 coronavirus tests have been performed so far.

A total of 240 coronavirus patients suffering from a number of chronic diseases have died, the Healthcare Ministry said.

