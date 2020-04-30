Belarus announces 2,386 COVID-19 recoveries

MINSK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Apr, 2020) Belarus announced on Thursday that 2,386 patients previously diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered and have been released from hospitals.

The press service of the Belarusian Healthcare Ministry told Belarus news agency, BelTA, that 14,027 people in Belarus have tested positive for COVID-19 or 7.

9 percent of the total number of performed tests, adding that 176,625 coronavirus tests have been performed so far.

As many as 89 patients, who tested positively for COVID-19 and were suffering from a number of chronic diseases, have died.