Belarus Announces 24,506 COVID-19 Recoveries

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 06:00 PM

Belarus announces 24,506 COVID-19 recoveries

MINSK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jun, 2020) Belarus announced on Tuesday that 24,506 patients previously diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered and have been released from hospitals.

The press service of the Belarusian Healthcare Ministry told Belarus news agency, BelTA, that nationwide tally of COVID-19 cases has reached 50,265 people, noting that 644,160 coronavirus tests have been performed so far.

A total of 282 coronavirus patients suffering from a number of chronic diseases have died, the Healthcare Ministry said.

