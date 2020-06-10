UrduPoint.com
Belarus Announces 25,667 COVID-19 Recoveries

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 06:15 PM

MINSK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jun, 2020) Belarus announced on Wednesday that 25,667 patients previously diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered and have been released from hospitals.

The press service of the Belarusian Healthcare Ministry told Belarus news agency, BelTA, that nationwide tally of COVID-19 cases has reached 51,066 people, noting that 659,565 coronavirus tests have been performed so far.

A total of 288 coronavirus patients suffering from a number of chronic diseases have died, the Healthcare Ministry said.

