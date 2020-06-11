Belarus Announces 26,643 COVID-19 Recoveries
MINSK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jun, 2020) Belarus announced on Thursday that 26,643 patients previously diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered and have been released from hospitals.
The press service of the Belarusian Healthcare Ministry told Belarus news agency, BelTA, that nationwide tally of COVID-19 cases has reached 51,816 people, noting that 678,570 coronavirus tests have been performed so far.
A total of 293 coronavirus patients suffering from a number of chronic diseases have died, the Healthcare Ministry said.