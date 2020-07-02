UrduPoint.com
Belarus Announces 48,738 COVID-19 Recoveries

Thu 02nd July 2020

MINSK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jul, 2020) Belarus announced on Thursday that 48,738 patients previously diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered and have been released from hospitals.

The press service of the Belarusian Healthcare Ministry told Belarus news agency, BelTA, that nationwide tally of COVID-19 cases has reached 62,698 people, noting that 1,028,349 coronavirus tests have been performed so far.

A total of 405 coronavirus patients suffering from a number of chronic diseases have died, the Healthcare Ministry said.

More Stories From Middle East

