Belarus Announces 51,120 COVID-19 Recoveries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 seconds ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 06:15 PM

MINSK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jul, 2020) Belarus announced on Monday that 51,120 patients previously diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered and have been released from hospitals.

The press service of the Belarusian Healthcare Ministry told Belarus news agency, BelTA, that nationwide tally of COVID-19 cases has reached 63,804 people, noting that 1,074,240 coronavirus tests have been performed so far.

A total of 429 coronavirus patients suffering from a number of chronic diseases have died, the Healthcare Ministry said.

