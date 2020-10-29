UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Announces 85,332 COVID-19 Recoveries

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 03:15 PM

Belarus announces 85,332 COVID-19 recoveries

MINSK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Oct, 2020) Belarus announced on Thursday that 85,332 patients previously diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered and have been released from hospitals.

The press service of the Belarusian Healthcare Ministry told Belarus news agency, BelTA, that nationwide tally of COVID-19 cases has reached 96,529 people, noting that 2,444,162 coronavirus tests have been performed so far.

A total of 973 coronavirus patients suffering from a number of chronic diseases have died, the Healthcare Ministry said.

Related Topics

Died Belarus From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OIC Welcomes the Support for Holding a Peace Confe ..

31 seconds ago

President al-Sisi’s Letter to the OIC Secretary- ..

34 seconds ago

UAE announces 1,312 new COVID-19 cases, 1,500 reco ..

6 minutes ago

Maulana Fazl says PDM will break all previous reco ..

19 minutes ago

Marshall Islands Records First COVID-19 Cases

3 minutes ago

Director PBM visits Daar-ul-Ehsaas Kot Addu

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.