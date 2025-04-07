Belarus Chamber of Commerce: UAE among top three investors in Belarusian Economy

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2025) The United Arab Emirates is among the top three investors in the economy of the Republic of Belarus, according to Denis Meleshkin, Deputy Chairman of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He stated that the total volume of foreign direct investment in Belarus reached USD 1.7 billion, of which approximately USD 300 million came from the UAE, based on 2024 data.

In a statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the AIM Congress 2025 in Abu Dhabi, Meleshkin noted that this marks the first participation of a Belarusian delegation in the summit. He added that Belarusian companies attracted interest from investors in the UAE and other participating countries, underscoring that Belarus' presence at AIM highlights its strong investment potential and growing appeal to the international business community.

Belarus is participating with a national pavilion comprising seven exhibiting companies and a business delegation of 10 firms, including representatives from the country’s free economic zones.

These zones operate under a preferential tax regime, offering incentives such as reduced profit tax rates and other tax benefits for investors.

Meleshkin explained that the participating companies represent key sectors, including information technology — one of the fastest-growing industries globally and domestically — as well as retail, logistics, and consumer goods distribution.

He highlighted Belarus’ strategic logistical advantages, noting the country's location at the crossroads of major transport corridors linking the European Union and Russia, as well as the growing North–South international transport corridor. Belarusian companies, he said, are ready to offer their infrastructure and services as a logistics hub for regional and transcontinental cargo flows.

The Deputy Chairman expressed confidence that Belarus’ participation in AIM will become a regular feature of its economic Calendar in the coming years. He emphasized that the forum serves as a vital platform for showcasing national capabilities and attracting further foreign investment.