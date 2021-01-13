Belarus reports 1,972 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2021) Belarus registered 1,972 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours; 2,281 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals.

The nationwide COVID-19 tally has reached 217,696 cases.

A total of 200,132 patients previously diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered in Belarus, the press service of the Belarusian Healthcare Ministry was quoted by Belarus news agency, BelTA, as saying.

As many as 1,544 COVID-19 patients have died since the infection's outbreak in Belarus.

Belarus has performed 4,166,539 tests, 22,512 tests in the past 24 hours.