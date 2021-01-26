Belarus reports 847 new COVID-19 cases, 754 recoveries in past 24 hours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2021) Belarus registered 847 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours; 754 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian Healthcare Ministry.

The nationwide COVID-19 tally has reached 239,482 cases. A total of 224,925 patients previously diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered in Belarus.

As many as 1,668 COVID-19 patients have died since the infection's outbreak in Belarus.

Belarus has performed 4,383,701 tests; 8,436 tests in the past 24 hours.