Belarus reports 959 new COVID-19 cases

MINSK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Feb, 2021) Belarus confirmed 959 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours; another 678 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospital, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian Healthcare Ministry.

The nationwide coronavirus tally was pushed to 249,295 cases. A total of 236,516 patients previously diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered in Belarus.

As many as 1,728 COVID-19 patients suffering from a number of chronic diseases have died since the infection's outbreak in Belarus.

All in all, Belarus performed 4,482,299 tests, including 9,554 tests in the past 24 hours.