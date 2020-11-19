UrduPoint.com
Belarus Reports 99,584 Coronavirus Recoveries

Thu 19th November 2020

Belarus reports 99,584 coronavirus recoveries

MINSK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Nov, 2020) Belarus announced on Thursday that 99,584 patients previously diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered and have been released from hospitals.

The press service of the Belarusian Healthcare Ministry told Belarus news agency, BelTA, that nationwide tally of COVID-19 cases has reached 119,390 people, noting that 2,977,802 coronavirus tests have been performed so far.

A total of 1,074 coronavirus patients suffering from a number of chronic diseases have died since the infection's outbreak in Belarus, the Healthcare Ministry said.

More Stories From Middle East

