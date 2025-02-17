Belarusian official highlights relations with UAE as 'strategic'

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2025) Dmitry Pantus, the Chairman of the State Authority for Military Industry of the Republic of Belarus, commended the relations between Belarus and the UAE as ‘’strategic'' and continue to develop dynamically thanks to the support of the leaderships of both countries.

In statements to the the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX 2025), Pantus said that the regular meetings between the leadership of both countries provide a strong foundation for strengthening partnerships in various fields.

Trade and economic cooperation between Belarus and the UAE has witnessed sustainable growth, Pantus added, confirming that the volume of trade exchange between the two countries is increasing annually, while business communities are exploring new areas for cooperation.

He emphasised that Belarusian companies regularly participate in major international exhibitions held in the UAE, which strengthens the presence of Belarusian products in regional markets. He pointed to the participation of the Belarusian defence industry sector in IDEX 2025 through a national pavilion showcasing the latest technologies and products, while Belarusian food producers take part in the Gulfood exhibition in Dubai, reflecting the diversity of cooperation areas.

He also highlighted that the UAE has become one of the most attractive tourist destinations for Belarusian citizens, with nearly 40,000 tourists from Belarus visiting in 2024. In return, Belarus is working to increase the flow of tourists from the UAE and is set to host a delegation of Emirati tourism companies in April 2025 to showcase the country's tourism potential.

Additionally, the medical tourism sector is gaining increased attention, as Belarus is developing tailored offerings for UAE residents interested in benefiting from the country’s modern medical and therapeutic facilities.

Pantus expressed confidence that Belarus and the UAE will continue to develop bilateral cooperation by leveraging available opportunities and strengthening joint initiatives.

He affirmed that the coming phase will witness the launch of new projects aimed at enhancing the strategic partnership between the two countries across various fields.