Open Menu

Belgian Companies Highlight Cutting-edge Defence Capabilities At IDEX 2025

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 19, 2025 | 08:02 PM

Belgian companies highlight cutting-edge defence capabilities at IDEX 2025

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2025) Chris Bombeke, business Group Leader Security and Safety at Agoria, Belgian Security and Defence Industry, emphasised that Belgium’s participation in IDEX 2025 aims to support Belgian companies in the defence and security sectors, helping them expand their operations and explore investment opportunities in the region.

In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) during the exhibition in Abu Dhabi, Bombeke highlighted that Belgium has previously participated in multiple editions of IDEX, reaffirming its commitment to global defence exhibitions.

While Belgium also participates in major defence exhibitions in London, Paris, and the Netherlands, Bombeke noted that IDEX 2025 is the only defence event outside Europe in which Belgium takes part.

This, he said, underscores the strategic importance of IDEX for the Belgian defence industry.

He further explained that the Belgian Security & Defence Industry (BSDI), which represents 175 companies, actively facilitates access to international markets, including the middle East. This year, three BSDI member companies are showcasing their defence solutions at IDEX, aiming to strengthen ties with regional partners.

Related Topics

Business Europe Abu Dhabi London Paris Belgium Netherlands Middle East Market Event Industry

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed honours winners of in ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed honours winners of inaugural Abu Dhabi Effortless C ..

3 minutes ago
 CBUAE imposes financial sanction on exchange house

CBUAE imposes financial sanction on exchange house

3 minutes ago
 Calidus, France's Safran Electronics & Defence ann ..

Calidus, France's Safran Electronics & Defence announce strategic MoU

3 minutes ago
 Executive Council announces formation of Abu Dhabi ..

Executive Council announces formation of Abu Dhabi Youth Council’s 7th cycle

3 minutes ago
 NMO Chairman meets Kuwaiti Minister of Information ..

NMO Chairman meets Kuwaiti Minister of Information and Culture

4 minutes ago
 University of Sharjah, ANCI sign MoU to boost inno ..

University of Sharjah, ANCI sign MoU to boost innovation, research

4 minutes ago
GICAT: Strong IDEX presence showcases France’s d ..

GICAT: Strong IDEX presence showcases France’s defence strength

4 minutes ago
 Emir of Qatar arrives in Tehran

Emir of Qatar arrives in Tehran

4 minutes ago
 Belgian companies highlight cutting-edge defence c ..

Belgian companies highlight cutting-edge defence capabilities at IDEX 2025

4 minutes ago
 ICP calls on investors, entrepreneurs to benefit f ..

ICP calls on investors, entrepreneurs to benefit from Business Opportunities Vis ..

4 minutes ago
 YesAgain Group expands into Middle East with new h ..

YesAgain Group expands into Middle East with new hub at SAIF Zone

4 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi chairs Judicial Council ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi chairs Judicial Council meeting

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East