Belgian Companies Highlight Cutting-edge Defence Capabilities At IDEX 2025
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 19, 2025 | 08:02 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2025) Chris Bombeke, business Group Leader Security and Safety at Agoria, Belgian Security and Defence Industry, emphasised that Belgium’s participation in IDEX 2025 aims to support Belgian companies in the defence and security sectors, helping them expand their operations and explore investment opportunities in the region.
In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) during the exhibition in Abu Dhabi, Bombeke highlighted that Belgium has previously participated in multiple editions of IDEX, reaffirming its commitment to global defence exhibitions.
While Belgium also participates in major defence exhibitions in London, Paris, and the Netherlands, Bombeke noted that IDEX 2025 is the only defence event outside Europe in which Belgium takes part.
This, he said, underscores the strategic importance of IDEX for the Belgian defence industry.
He further explained that the Belgian Security & Defence Industry (BSDI), which represents 175 companies, actively facilitates access to international markets, including the middle East. This year, three BSDI member companies are showcasing their defence solutions at IDEX, aiming to strengthen ties with regional partners.
