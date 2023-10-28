Open Menu

Belgian FM Visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 28, 2023 | 09:45 PM

Belgian FM visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2023) Hadja Lahbib, Belgian Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs, Foreign Trade and Federal Cultural Institutions, today visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque (SZGM) here.

The Belgian minister and her accompanying delegation began their tour with a visit to the final resting place of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and recalled the Founding Father’s qualities and wise approach that enriched the culture of tolerance and peaceful coexistence among various nations of the world. They were accompanied by Youssef Al Obaidli, the Director General of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre.

The Belgian minister toured the mosque and was briefed about its halls and external corridors.

During the tour, they were briefed about the mosque’s noble message that highlights notions of coexistence, tolerance, and openness to other cultures, inspired by the nation’s late founder’s rich legacy, and about the mosque’s leading role in highlighting the Islamic culture’s true essence and promoting cross-cultural communication worldwide.

At the end of the visit, the guest was presented with two of the Centre’s distinctive publications. The first titled “Spaces of Light,” showcasing the winning photographs in the “Spaces of Light” photography award, annually organised by the Centre in celebration of the scenic aesthetics and visual culture of the mosque, and another copy of a book titled “Houses of God” about places of worship in the Islamic history.

Related Topics

World Visit Mosque

Recent Stories

8,000 steps daily may help cut your risk of premat ..

8,000 steps daily may help cut your risk of premature death

2 hours ago
 Maqsood Jan takes charge as DS Railways

Maqsood Jan takes charge as DS Railways

2 hours ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

2 hours ago
 Australia edge New Zealand by five runs in record ..

Australia edge New Zealand by five runs in record World Cup epic

2 hours ago
 HDA suspended NOCs of 18 housing schemes

HDA suspended NOCs of 18 housing schemes

2 hours ago
 Police claim arrest of outlaws

Police claim arrest of outlaws

2 hours ago
'Awesome', 'fantastic': Skippers hail record World ..

'Awesome', 'fantastic': Skippers hail record World Cup duel

2 hours ago
 Secretary directs official to conduct research in ..

Secretary directs official to conduct research in agricultural field

2 hours ago
 Kazakhstan says 32 killed in ArcelorMittal mine fi ..

Kazakhstan says 32 killed in ArcelorMittal mine fire

2 hours ago
 Bangladesh police break up anti-PM protest with te ..

Bangladesh police break up anti-PM protest with tear gas, rubber bullets

3 hours ago
 RPO hold 'Khuli Katchery' to address people's grie ..

RPO hold 'Khuli Katchery' to address people's grievances

3 hours ago
 Cricket: World Cup standings

Cricket: World Cup standings

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East