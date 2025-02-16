Belgian government to save 30%t on costs of cabinets

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2025) BRUSSELS, 16th February, 2025 (WAM) – The Federal government of Belgium has taken two measures urging its own ministers and cabinets to keep a tight rein on spending. 30% of the costs of the cabinets will be cut and the same cabinets will more often have to seek the approval of the Council of Ministers for their expenditure.

“Our country faces a tough, but highly necessary budgetary task,” said budget minister Vincent Van Peteghem. “That task requires seriousness and focus. We know the evolution of the figures, so it is crucial to take decisions quickly and move to a policy that allows us to reverse course.”

Until a new full-fledged budget is approved, the government works with a “provisional twelfths” budget, which allows it to spend 1/12th of its total expenditure for 2024 plus indexation each month.

But with an amendment to the provisional twelfths, Van Peteghem already proposed measures to control the workings of politics itself.

A first measure amounts to a cut in the operating and personnel costs of cabinets. The costs of the cabinets can be cut by 30% as early as this year, amounting to a saving of 21 million Euros a year. In addition, Van Peteghem calls for strict discipline on public procurement and contracts for works, supplies and services even within the new limits.

"We know the evolution of the figures, so it is crucial to take decisions quickly and move to a policy that allows us to reverse course."

.