Open Menu

Belgian Government To Save 30%t On Costs Of Cabinets

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Belgian government to save 30%t on costs of cabinets

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2025) BRUSSELS, 16th February, 2025 (WAM) – The Federal government of Belgium has taken two measures urging its own ministers and cabinets to keep a tight rein on spending. 30% of the costs of the cabinets will be cut and the same cabinets will more often have to seek the approval of the Council of Ministers for their expenditure.

“Our country faces a tough, but highly necessary budgetary task,” said budget minister Vincent Van Peteghem. “That task requires seriousness and focus. We know the evolution of the figures, so it is crucial to take decisions quickly and move to a policy that allows us to reverse course.”

Until a new full-fledged budget is approved, the government works with a “provisional twelfths” budget, which allows it to spend 1/12th of its total expenditure for 2024 plus indexation each month.

But with an amendment to the provisional twelfths, Van Peteghem already proposed measures to control the workings of politics itself.

A first measure amounts to a cut in the operating and personnel costs of cabinets. The costs of the cabinets can be cut by 30% as early as this year, amounting to a saving of 21 million Euros a year. In addition, Van Peteghem calls for strict discipline on public procurement and contracts for works, supplies and services even within the new limits.

"We know the evolution of the figures, so it is crucial to take decisions quickly and move to a policy that allows us to reverse course."
.

Related Topics

Budget Brussels Same Van Belgium February Government Million

Recent Stories

Belgian government to save 30%t on costs of cabine ..

Belgian government to save 30%t on costs of cabinets

7 minutes ago
 International Defence Conference 2025 discusses gl ..

International Defence Conference 2025 discusses global disruptions, defence prep ..

23 minutes ago
 For UAE, security, prosperity inseparable, Ministe ..

For UAE, security, prosperity inseparable, Minister of State for Defence Affairs

38 minutes ago
 UAE extends Arab Government Excellence Award for a ..

UAE extends Arab Government Excellence Award for another four years

53 minutes ago
 European Union extends Operation ASPIDES mandate t ..

European Union extends Operation ASPIDES mandate to safeguard Red Sea navigation

53 minutes ago
 Xposure’s 4th Conservation Summit zooms in on mi ..

Xposure’s 4th Conservation Summit zooms in on migration’s impact on ecosyste ..

2 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues resolution esta ..

Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues resolution establishing Abu Dhabi Folk Arts C ..

2 hours ago
 Bank of Sharjah acts as mandated lead arranger, bo ..

2 hours ago
 UAE marks Professional Day of Nuclear and Radiatio ..

UAE marks Professional Day of Nuclear and Radiation Sector Workers

3 hours ago
 Emirati Conference on Medical Education 2025 begin ..

Emirati Conference on Medical Education 2025 begins in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
 China constructs world’s first offshore floating ..

China constructs world’s first offshore floating production, storage vessel wi ..

4 hours ago
 Unstable weather conditions expected until Tuesday

Unstable weather conditions expected until Tuesday

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East