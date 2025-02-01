Belgian Parties Reach Agreement To Form New Government
Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2025 | 03:30 PM
BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Feb, 2025) Five Belgian parties representing various segments of the country's political landscape have reached an agreement on a government programme for the next four years.
Flemish nationalist leader Bart De Wever is set to assume the role of Prime Minister, with a focus on budget cuts and social reforms amid economic pressures.
The Belgian Royal Palace announced on 31st January 2025 the formation of the new government, marking the end of nearly eight months of intense negotiations following the elections held last June.
After prolonged and challenging discussions, the palace confirmed that King Philippe of Belgium had been informed of the coalition agreement, granting his unofficial yet essential approval for the government transition.
Regarding the urgent need for financial reform, the coalition's agenda primarily focuses on addressing Belgium’s substantial debt and budget deficit.
The government is expected to implement significant cuts in social welfare spending in line with commitments to enhancing financial stability, a growing concern as the European Union tightens its financial regulations.
