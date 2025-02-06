Belgians’ Well-being At Lowest Level In 20 Years
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2025 | 10:00 PM
BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2025) The well-being of Belgians has reached its lowest level in nearly 20 years, according to the annual report of the Belgian Federal Planning Bureau on sustainable development indicators.
The study also revealed that Belgium is on track to achieve less than one-third of the United Nations' sustainable development goals (SDGs).
As part of the UN's 2030 Agenda, Belgium committed in 2015 to achieving 17 SDGs by 2030, including the eradication of poverty and hunger, the promotion of health and well-being, gender equality, and quality education.
Since then, the Federal Planning Bureau has annually analysed a range of compiled indicators related to these goals to assess the country's progress.
This year’s analysis found that only 16 out of 51 targets under review are on track to be achieved, particularly in areas such as water consumption, the share of young workers, and investment in research and development.
The Belgian Federal Planning Bureau has also been monitoring population well-being levels since 2005. In 2023, well-being in Belgium dropped to its lowest level in nearly two decades, with a rising proportion of the population lacking the financial resources for a “normal” standard of living—such as heating their homes or covering unexpected expenses.
