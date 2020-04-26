UrduPoint.com
Belgium announces 178 COVID-19 related deaths

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Apr, 2020) The Belgian Ministry of Health announced that the number of deaths due to the new coronavirus, COVID-19, has increased to 7,094, after 178 new deaths were registered during the last 24 hours.

The Ministry added that up to 809 new coronavirus cases were detected, bringing the total number of people infected with the virus in Belgium to 45,325.

The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.

