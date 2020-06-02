Belgium announces 19 COVID-19 related deaths

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jun, 2020) Belgium announced on Tuesday that the number of deaths due to the new coronavirus has increased to 9,505, after 19 new deaths were registered during the last 24 hours.

According to the Belgian public health service, 98 new coronavirus cases were detected, bringing the total number of people infected with the virus in Belgium to 58,615.

Meanwhile, 26 new hospitalisations have been recorded and 14 have left the hospital in the last 24 hours.