BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2020) The Belgian Ministry of Health announced that the number of deaths due to the new coronavirus, COVID-19, has increased to 2240, after 205 new deaths were registered during the last 24 hours.

The Ministry added that in the past 24 hours, 487 patients with coronavirus have been hospitalised and 524 people have left the hospital.