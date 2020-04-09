Belgium announces 283 COVID-19 related deaths

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Apr, 2020) The Belgian Ministry of Health announced that the number of deaths due to the new coronavirus, COVID-19, has increased to 2,523, after 283 new deaths were registered during the last 24 hours.

The Ministry added that up to 1,580 new coronavirus cases were detected, bringing the total number of people infected with the virus in Belgium to 24,983.