Belgium Announces 283 COVID-19 Related Deaths

Wed 15th April 2020

Belgium announces 283 COVID-19 related deaths

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2020) The Belgian Ministry of Health announced that the number of deaths due to the new coronavirus, COVID-19, has increased to 4,440, after 283 new deaths were registered during the last 24 hours.

The Ministry pointed out that 250 people were admitted to hospitals in the same period, bringing the number of people infected with the virus to 5,524, while 239 people left the hospital after recovery, bringing the total number of recoveries to 7,107.

