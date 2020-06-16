Belgium announces 55 COVID-19 cases

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2020) Fifty-Five new cases of coronavirus, COVID-19, have been reported in the past 24 hours in Belgium, raising the total to 60,155.

According to the Belgian public health service, four more deaths from COVID-19 were reported in Belgium in the last 24 hours.

The total death toll has now reached to 9,663.

Meanwhile, 11 new hospitalisations have been recorded while 15 patients have left the hospital after recovery in the last 24 hours.