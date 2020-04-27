Belgium announces 553 new COVID-19 cases, 113 deaths

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Apr, 2020) Belgium today announced that the number of deaths due to the new coronavirus, COVID-19, has increased to 7,207, after 113 new deaths were registered during the last 24 hours.

The Belgian Ministry of Health added that up to 553 new coronavirus cases were detected, bringing the total number of people infected with the virus in Belgium to 46,687.