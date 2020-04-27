UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belgium Announces 553 New COVID-19 Cases, 113 Deaths

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 seconds ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 05:15 PM

Belgium announces 553 new COVID-19 cases, 113 deaths

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Apr, 2020) Belgium today announced that the number of deaths due to the new coronavirus, COVID-19, has increased to 7,207, after 113 new deaths were registered during the last 24 hours.

The Belgian Ministry of Health added that up to 553 new coronavirus cases were detected, bringing the total number of people infected with the virus in Belgium to 46,687.

Related Topics

Belgium Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Central Testing Laboratory of Abu Dhabi Quality an ..

1 minute ago

Steps demanded to avoid complete economic meltdown ..

4 minutes ago

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, (SCCI) de ..

41 seconds ago

Fiji Authorities Ban Plane to Evacuate Russians Am ..

42 seconds ago

Corona patient recovers in Kotri

44 seconds ago

Two die after consuming alcohol used for making sa ..

47 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.