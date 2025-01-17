Open Menu

Belgium Receives Record Number Of Asylum Applications Last Year

Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2025 | 02:15 AM

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2025) Belgium saw a record number of asylum applications in 2024, reaching the highest level since 2015. Nearly 40,000 individuals sought protection in Belgium.

The number of applications rose to 39,615 in 2024, marking an increase of nearly 12% compared to 2023, and the highest figure since the 2015 refugee crisis.

