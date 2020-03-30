Belgium reports 82 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2020) Eighty-two new deaths caused by the new coronavirus have been reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total death toll of the virus in Belgium to 513.

Of the 82 deaths, 46 took place in Flanders, 22 in Wallonia and 14 in Brussels, said professor Steven Van Gucht, at the daily press briefing by the FPS Public Health and the National Crisis Centre on Monday.

Since Sunday, 536 people have been hospitalised, but 168 people have also been discharged. The total number of people infected with the Coronavirus currently in the hospital is 4,524. Of those patients, 927 are being treated in intensive care, an increase of 60 in the last 24 hours.