Belgium Reports 89 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 04:15 PM

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2020) Belgium has reported eighty-nine new cases of coronavirus, COVID-19, in the past 24 hours, raising the total to 60,244.

Belgian public health service also announced thirteen more deaths from the disease taking the total fatalities to 9,675.

Twenty-four people infected with the virus were admitted, while 57 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, it added.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

