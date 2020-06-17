Belgium Reports 89 New COVID-19 Cases
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 04:15 PM
BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2020) Belgium has reported eighty-nine new cases of coronavirus, COVID-19, in the past 24 hours, raising the total to 60,244.
Belgian public health service also announced thirteen more deaths from the disease taking the total fatalities to 9,675.
Twenty-four people infected with the virus were admitted, while 57 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, it added.