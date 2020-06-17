Belgium reports 89 new COVID-19 cases

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2020) Belgium has reported eighty-nine new cases of coronavirus, COVID-19, in the past 24 hours, raising the total to 60,244.

Belgian public health service also announced thirteen more deaths from the disease taking the total fatalities to 9,675.

Twenty-four people infected with the virus were admitted, while 57 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, it added.