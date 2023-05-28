Belgium to host Al Wathba Stallions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2023) HIPPODROME DE VARGIM, Belgium, 28th May, 2023 (WAM) – Belgium will host tomorrow, Monday 29th May, the Al Wathba Stallions as part of the 15th edition of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Global Arabian Horse Flat Racing Festival.

The main card race will feature a field of 11 horses, all of which are above four years of age and will compete over a distance of 1600 metre.

The Al Wathba Stallions event is being held in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Court, to support horse owners and breeders across the world and encourage them to take care of Arabian horses.