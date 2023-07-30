Belgium to host UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Arabian Horses

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2023) BRUSSELS, 30th July, 2023 (WAM) – Wellington Racetrack of Ostend in Belgium will host the 7th leg for the European season of the 30th UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Arabian Horses, on Monday, 31st July, 2023.

A field of strong horses aged four years and above from famous Arab stables, Belgium and Europe will compete in the prestigious 1,800-metre race (Group 3), which Belgium is hosting for the fifth running year, after France, Italy, Poland and Sweden.

The UAE Equestrian and Racing federation launched the President of the UAE Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses in 1994, to promote the noble breed globally, which is now growing in popularity and appeal.

The series is advancing the UAE's efforts to build global awareness about the purebred Arabian horse and its significant place in the culture and history of the UAE.