Belgium welcomes normalisation of relations between UAE, Israel

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2020) The Kingdom of Belgium today welcomed the "rapprochement between Israel and the UAE, facilitated by the US, as a step towards peace in the region".

In a statement, Philippe Goffin, the Belgian Minister of Foreign Affairs and of Defence, said: "The announcement of the suspension of annexation plans is a step in the right direction, but should be converted into a definitive measure.

"

He added that lasting peace in the region rests on "a 2-state solution based on international law and internationally agreed parameters."