Belgium Welcomes Normalisation Of Relations Between UAE, Israel
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 09:30 PM
BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2020) The Kingdom of Belgium today welcomed the "rapprochement between Israel and the UAE, facilitated by the US, as a step towards peace in the region".
In a statement, Philippe Goffin, the Belgian Minister of Foreign Affairs and of Defence, said: "The announcement of the suspension of annexation plans is a step in the right direction, but should be converted into a definitive measure.
He added that lasting peace in the region rests on "a 2-state solution based on international law and internationally agreed parameters."