Belgium's Renewable Energy Production Declines For First Time Since 2016
Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2025 | 11:30 PM
BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jan, 2025) Belgium produced less renewable energy in 2024 compared to the previous year for the first time since 2016.
According to statistics from the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E), total electricity production in Belgium dropped to its lowest level in six years, driven by a decrease in nuclear production and minimal operation of gas-fired power stations.
The total consumption in 2024 was 81 terawatt-hours, with 88 percent sourced from domestic production, down from 98 percent in 2023, while the remaining 12 percent was imported.
Nuclear energy, still the largest source of electricity in Belgium, accounted for 42 percent of production in 2024, continuing its decline on an annual basis. Meanwhile, the share of wind energy decreased by 11 percent compared to 2023, due to heavy rainfall and low wind conditions. Solar energy reached a record high, contributing 12 percent to the overall production.
Gas-fired power stations produced at their lowest level in a decade, with electricity imports from France and the Netherlands proving more cost-effective.
Recent Stories
166-million-year-old dinosaur footprints unearthed in Oxfordshire
Ministry of Climate Change and Environment reveals details of comprehensive guid ..
Queens mass shooting leaves 13 teens wounded outside NYC event space, police say
Muslim Council of Elders condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas
Dubai Humanitarian, ThinkSmart partner to strengthen community engagement
Mohammed bin Rashid reviews UAE Cabinet accomplishments
Rental Disputes Center receives AED3 million donation to provide stability for s ..
Dubai Land Department launches Smart Rental Index 2025
UAE strongly condemns shooting incident in Montenegro
Belgium's renewable energy production declines for first time since 2016
Partly cloudy weather, chance of rain tomorrow
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution appointing Mohammed bin Tahnoon A ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
166-million-year-old dinosaur footprints unearthed in Oxfordshire2 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Climate Change and Environment reveals details of comprehensive guide outlining regulati ..3 minutes ago
-
Queens mass shooting leaves 13 teens wounded outside NYC event space, police say3 minutes ago
-
Muslim Council of Elders condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas3 minutes ago
-
Dubai Humanitarian, ThinkSmart partner to strengthen community engagement3 minutes ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid reviews UAE Cabinet accomplishments3 minutes ago
-
Rental Disputes Center receives AED3 million donation to provide stability for struggling families4 minutes ago
-
Dubai Land Department launches Smart Rental Index 20254 minutes ago
-
UAE strongly condemns shooting incident in Montenegro5 minutes ago
-
Belgium's renewable energy production declines for first time since 20165 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather, chance of rain tomorrow5 minutes ago
-
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution appointing Mohammed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan as Director ..5 minutes ago